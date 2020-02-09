ARMED HOLD UP: Police search for man who fled the scene

AN ARMED hold up has been reported at the Foodworks on Lakes Creek in North Rockhampton this afternoon.

Police received reports of the incident around 4.25pm.

The offender threatened a staff member with a knife.

He has been described as a young, caucasian male believed to be in his 20s, wearing a bandana, black singlet and black jeans with a backpack.

He was spotted running towards the football fields.

Police are at the scene creating roadblocks around Blanchfield St to search the area.

The dog squad has been called.

The store is closed for the time being.