Armed man arrested at Port Curtis
6.40PM: CREWS are being stood down from Port Curtis after police arrested a man allegedly threatening a woman.
Police had been called to Port Curtis about 6pm to reports the armed man was with a woman in an abandoned rail carriage.
There was a heavy police presence around the Port Curtis School for about half an hour.
6PM: POLICE are responding to reports of an armed man threatening a woman at a Port Curtis address.
Early information suggests the man may be armed with a sawn-off rifle and the pair may be in an abandoned rail carriage.
The man may also be in possession of a shotgun.