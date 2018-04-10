Armed man arrested at Port Curtis

Police in Port Curtis responding to reports of an armed man.

Frazer Pearce

6.40PM: CREWS are being stood down from Port Curtis after police arrested a man allegedly threatening a woman.

Police had been called to Port Curtis about 6pm to reports the armed man was with a woman in an abandoned rail carriage.

There was a heavy police presence around the Port Curtis School for about half an hour.

6PM: POLICE are responding to reports of an armed man threatening a woman at a Port Curtis address.

Early information suggests the man may be armed with a sawn-off rifle and the pair may be in an abandoned rail carriage.

The man may also be in possession of a shotgun.