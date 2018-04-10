Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police in Port Curtis responding to reports of an armed man.
Police in Port Curtis responding to reports of an armed man. Frazer Pearce
Crime

Armed man arrested at Port Curtis

Michelle Gately
by
10th Apr 2018 6:05 PM

6.40PM: CREWS are being stood down from Port Curtis after police arrested a man allegedly threatening a woman.

Police had been called to Port Curtis about 6pm to reports the armed man was with a woman in an abandoned rail carriage.

There was a heavy police presence around the Port Curtis School for about half an hour.

6PM: POLICE are responding to reports of an armed man threatening a woman at a Port Curtis address.

Early information suggests the man may be armed with a sawn-off rifle and the pair may be in an abandoned rail carriage.

The man may also be in possession of a shotgun.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Council reveal details about secret playground at Kershaw

    Council reveal details about secret playground at Kershaw

    Council News Exciting new feature to be named after man behind Rocky's iconic gardens

    BoM experts confirm ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris may reform

    BoM experts confirm ex-Tropical Cyclone Iris may reform

    Weather IRIS AND KENI: Second cyclone develops but 'no threat' to mainland

    Rocky man part of 'breathtaking' Comm Games performance

    Rocky man part of 'breathtaking' Comm Games performance

    Entertainment 'Every hair on my body was standing up..words can't describe it..'

    Brave Brylee: Yeppoon baby defies odds after shock diagnosis

    Brave Brylee: Yeppoon baby defies odds after shock diagnosis

    Parenting DESPITE neural tube defects & uncertainties, she proved docs wrong.

    Local Partners