BREAKING: Man armed with 'pole' holds child in Rocky stand-off

Luke J Mortimer
| 24th May 2017 7:25 PM Updated: 8:29 PM
STAND OFF: Police have been negotiating with a man allegedly armed with a pole.
STAND OFF: Police have been negotiating with a man allegedly armed with a pole. Luke Mortimer

UPDATE: 8.28pm: 

AN OUTFIT of police officers carried a screaming man to a police wagon following a short standoff in the front yard of a north Rockhampton home.

A police negotiator was called to ease the man before he appeared to be pinned to the ground by the officers.

The man was allegedly armed throughout the ordeal.

A Police spokesman said "children were involved" but were not harmed.

Police were alerted after a fight broke out between a man and a woman on the street outside the home.

Police forced the man into the back of the wagon when he appeared to resist while screaming.

He continued screaming as plain-clothed and uniformed police with about four units walked in and out of the property.

 

7pm: A man is in custody after a brief stand-off with police in a North Rockhampton street where he was allegedly armed with an metal pole while holding a small child.

Police responded to a 6.40pm report of a man and a woman fighting in a street in Park Avenue when they were waved down by a woman on arrival.

WATCH | Man screams as he is carried away by police

Details are sketchy but initial reports were the man was armed with a pole but was not threatening the child.

Several more police units arrived on scene and a police negotiator was called.

The man surrendered the child at 6.53pm and was taken into custody without further incident

Scenes of crime police are being called to the scene after reports of property damage.

There are no initial reports of any injuries.　

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  police rockhampton

Support given to DV victims

The Isaac Regional Charity Fund (IRCF) is supporting grassroots community organisations to deliver care packs to domestic violence victims in the region.

