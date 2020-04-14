Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: Police are searching for a young man who attempted to hold up the Aussie World Garage this morning.
FILE PHOTO: Police are searching for a young man who attempted to hold up the Aussie World Garage this morning.
Breaking

Armed man on the run after attempted servo theft

Ashley Carter
by
14th Apr 2020 7:03 AM | Updated: 8:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ARMED man is on the loose after he attempted to rob the Aussie World Garage early this morning.

Sunshine Coast Acting CIB officer-in-charge Tim Byrnes said the man arrived at the service station on a bicycle about 4.45am and approached the cashier armed with a knife.

"This young bloke has gone there on a bike, he's gone in and attempted to rob the console operator," Detective Senior Sergeant Byrnes said.

"Somehow, he's fled empty handed."

The man left his bicycle at the scene and fled on foot. Police are on scene this morning searching the surrounding areas.

Snr-Sgt Byrnes said there was a reported sighting on the other side of the Bruce Highway, but so far the man had evaded capture.

He said CCTV would help investigators find the offender.

More to come.

More Stories

armed robbery aussie world aussie world garage glenview scd crime sunshine coast policem editors picks
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Teen fire-starter sentenced over eight assault

        premium_icon Teen fire-starter sentenced over eight assault

        News A TEENAGER carried out eight assaults, started a fire, and screamed at hospital patients and staff in a series of incidents in Rockhampton and youth detention.

        Isolated on the Murray River

        premium_icon Isolated on the Murray River

        Travel When local adventurers Ken and Jules Fox left Rockhampton to kayak the Murray...

        Former CQ miner sues for $1.2m for an accident 20 years ago

        premium_icon Former CQ miner sues for $1.2m for an accident 20 years ago

        Crime He was fired from the employer last year on the grounds of an injury.

        Schools reopen for some as new cases take Qld total to 990

        Schools reopen for some as new cases take Qld total to 990

        News Schools to reopen for term 2, 7 new cases overnight