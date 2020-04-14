Armed man on the run after attempted servo theft

FILE PHOTO: Police are searching for a young man who attempted to hold up the Aussie World Garage this morning.

AN ARMED man is on the loose after he attempted to rob the Aussie World Garage early this morning.

Sunshine Coast Acting CIB officer-in-charge Tim Byrnes said the man arrived at the service station on a bicycle about 4.45am and approached the cashier armed with a knife.

"This young bloke has gone there on a bike, he's gone in and attempted to rob the console operator," Detective Senior Sergeant Byrnes said.

"Somehow, he's fled empty handed."

The man left his bicycle at the scene and fled on foot. Police are on scene this morning searching the surrounding areas.

Snr-Sgt Byrnes said there was a reported sighting on the other side of the Bruce Highway, but so far the man had evaded capture.

He said CCTV would help investigators find the offender.

More to come.