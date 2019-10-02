Menu
Generic picture of Hammer.
Armed man takes out revenge on an innocent person

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
2nd Oct 2019 6:00 PM
ARMED with a hammer to take out revenge, a 45-year-old pensioner targeted his rage at an innocent person.

Anthony James Davidson pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court Friday, September 20, to damaging a car.

Police prosecutor Shayne Studdert said Davidson approached the Nissan Navara parked on Kershaw St, armed with a hammer at 11.50am on May 6.

Mr Studdert said a witness saw Davidson hit one of the front headlights, causing it to shatter and called police.

Davidson told police a white ute had run him off the road the night before.

He said the voices in his head told him to smash the headlight.

Lawyer Joanne Madden said Davidson had a long history of mental illness and was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his early 20s.

Ms Madden said the night before, a car almost hit Davidson and his dog.

“He instructs he was not himself and his medication was being altered around the time of the incident,” she said.

Davidson was fined $500.

