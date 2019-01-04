Armed police ready to respond to people brandishing gel-guns

PEOPLE brandishing lookalike guns risk being confronted by armed police, who won't take any risks when it comes to their own or public safety.

That is the message from Ipswich Police Inspector Keith McDonald.

His comments come after reports a woman was shot by a gel-blasting gun at Ipswich Central this week.

Bevan Hutchinson took to Facebook and said his wife was shot, along with cars, in Ipswich.

"It scared the heck out of her," he wrote.

"She bravely followed the offender home.

"What saddens me more is that these people thought they were having fun without thinking about the consequences of their actions."

Gel-ball blasters fire small water balls.

The gel-ball ammunition holds form whilst being fired and then explodes on impact.

Insp McDonald confirmed police had responded to a few incidents involving gel guns.

A gel blaster, which looks remarkably similar to a real weapon. Richmond Police District

He said they had not been a "huge issue" overall, but had the potential to cause danger.

"What people have to understand is a lot of these toy weapons now are made to look like real weapons," he said.

"These people could place themselves in a situation where they are confronted by armed police

"It's not a situation anyone would want to be in."

Insp McDonald said responding police made no distinction between the looks of toy weapons and real ones.

"We treat it as it being a real weapon," he said.

"We don't ever go into a situation where a firearm is produced, thinking it's a toy gun.

"We will take the typical response that one would expect."

The high-ranking cop called for common sense and urged caution.

"Don't run around with them in public," he said.

"People will become concerned and get in contact with us."

"All we ask is people behave responsibly and just understand what they think is a prank might not be in other people's eyes."