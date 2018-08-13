Menu
Police released this image of a man in relation to the armed robbery of a service station in Koongal on Friday night.
Crime

Armed robber arrested after threatening woman with scissors

Shayla Bulloch
by
13th Aug 2018 6:20 AM
A MAN has been charged following the alleged armed robbery of a service station in Koongal last week.

The 28-year-old man from Zilze allegedly approached the business on Thozet Rd on a child-sized scooter at 9.20pm before we went inside, threatened a young worker and demanded she open the till on August 10.

The 22-year-old female worker said the man threatened her with a pair of scissors and stole a wad of cash before demanding cigarettes.

The man then fled the store on the scooter with the money and cigarettes.

He was arrested yesterday and charged with armed robbery and is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on today.

