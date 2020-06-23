Menu
Scene outside Allenstown Hotel
Armed robber catches flesh eating bacteria in watch-house

Kerri-Anne Mesner
, kerri-anne.mesner@capnews.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 2:29 PM
AN armed robber has lodged a complaint after allegedly catching a flesh eating bacteria while in a Queensland watch-house.

The armed robber – Amy Marie Quinn – was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court this morning after pleading guilty to three charges linked to the armed robbery of the Allenstown Hotel in July 2019.

Her defence barrister, Maree Willey, informed the court her client spent the first seven months in presentence custody in the prison medical unit after contracting necrotising fasciitis – otherwise known as flesh eating bacteria which is a very serious bacterial infection of the soft tissue which destroys soft tissue and fascia.

Ms Willey said records show her client was admitted to hospital on 11 and 14 of “unknown month” which would line up with the time she was taken into custody on July 8.

She said Quinn had lost one third of her leg from the bacteria.

Ms Willey said Quinn had been in a wheelchair until last week and has two more surgeries to take place before rehabilitation of six to 12 months which will result in her walking again.

More to come on the armed robbery details and how a pub patron ended up with severe brain injuries from the offending.

Read story from when the armed robbery went down here: Three arrested over violent armed robbery at Allenstown Hotel

