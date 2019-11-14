Armed robber suspect caught after Rocky Subway hold-up

Police at Subway on Blanchard St near Stockland.

5pm: A 20-year-old Rockhampton man has been charged with the attempted armed robbery of a Subway store in North Rockhampton earlier today.

He has been charged with one count each of attempted armed robbery, enter premises and commit (stealing), unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of motor vehicle.

The weapon was described as sharp pointed object.

He will appear at in Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow.

The attempted armed robbery was for a Priceline chemist shop and the stealing was for the fast food restaurant.

A19-year-old man is also in custody in relation to the offences but has not been charged at this time as he was taken to Rockhampton Hospital for treatment after he was left breathless following his arrest after a police footchase down Moores Creek Road.

11am: Police have confirmed the alleged robber who took cash from Subway on Blanchard St near Stockland Roxckhampton also attempted to rob the nearby Priceline store.

Police also believe it was a “tip jar” that stolen.

Police have no official detail of that the offender may look like, nor has any arrest been made.

9am: Police are currently searching for a suspected robber who has reportedly hit two stores near Stockland Shopping Centre in North Rockhampton.

A community group on Facebook reported it was an armed robbery but Queensland police were unable to confirm if that was the case.

Police a near Priceline at Stockland.

They did however confirm that money was taken from Subway on Blanchard St.

It is believed the suspect fled towards the Northside Plaza.

It is believed the alleged robber is wearing a white cap, black shorts and has a ‘rat’s tail’ hair style.

Police are currently searching for the suspect.