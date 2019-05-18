Armed robber's child porn stash after prison assault

A ROCKHAMPTON man who suffers from post- traumatic stress disorder after being assaulted in prison more than 10 years ago has narrowly avoided returning to jail after being busted with child porn.

Matthew Kelly Whittaker, 33, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on Thursday to one charge of possession child exploitation material.

Crown prosecutor Will Slack said police raided Whittaker's home on January 1, 2017, seized two mobile phones and found 1281 child porn images on one of the phones.

"The search warrant came about in strange circumstances as he showed some photographs to his former partner,” he said.

Mr Slack said Whittaker initially lied to police during his interview but ended up telling them the truth.

Defence barrister Scott Moon said his client was on "a multitude of medications” due to post-traumatic stress disorder resulting from an assault while he was in prison last decade.

The court was told Whittaker had been sentenced to a four-year prison term for an armed robbery in 2004 where he was armed with a syringe and told a convenience store employee he had AIDS and left the store with $200.

Whittaker was 18 at the time of the armed robbery.

Judge Michael Burnett said the most disturbing feature of the 306 images in the worst category of child exploitation material was that they were highly offensive and degrading of children with some showing acts of violence.

"This offending is at the lower end of the range, I'm sad to say,” Judge Burnett said.

"Unfortunately, we see a lot of this in this court.”

He ordered Whittaker to a 12-month prison term, wholly suspended and operational for three years.