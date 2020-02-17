Armed robbery at Rocky pub as bar fight breaks out

9pm: UP TO 10 Rockhampton police units are searching for three offenders who robbed the Kalka Palms Hotel tonight.

The three male bandits were reportedly armed with a knife, hammer and a bat when they entered the North Rockhampton hotel just after 8pm.

Details about what was stolen was not available at this time.

Police were quickly on the scene searching the area for the three fugitives.

The dog squad was also called in.

Police Media said two people were taken into custody at the hotel but they had been involved in an unrelated bar fight which broke out around the time as the robbery.

More to follow.