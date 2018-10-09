Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Armed robbery at Lazy Acres Caravan Park in Torquay.
Armed robbery at Lazy Acres Caravan Park in Torquay. Alistair Brightman
News

EXCLUSIVE: 'I thought he was going to shoot me'

Annie Perets
by
8th Oct 2018 5:48 PM | Updated: 9th Oct 2018 2:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

STARING down the barrel of a handgun wielded by a brazen robber, it was the moment a Hervey Bay mother thought she was going to die.

The caravan park manager was caught in an armed robbery on Sunday when a man with a pistol walked into her workplace about 12.30pm.

 

Armed robbery at Lazy Acres Caravan Park in Torquay - Det Snr Cnst David Price.
Armed robbery at Lazy Acres Caravan Park in Torquay - Det Snr Cnst David Price. Alistair Brightman

It began with the offender entering the main office of Lazy Acres Caravan Park on Exeter St before helping himself to cash by leaning over the front counter.

Initially unaware that he was armed, the female manager attempted block the doorway which is when he pulled the black pistol out of his pants and pointed it at her head.

Recalling the terrifying moment exclusively to the Chronicle, she said it felt like the longest few seconds of her life.

"I thought he was going to shoot me," she said.

"I was extremely scared.

"I laid on the ground, and he left."

A foot chase then ensued between the woman's husband and the offender, who chose to reveal his weapon again and pointed it at the man.

The gunman was last scene jumping into a blue Holden Barina on Bideford St before making a getaway.

Police have launched a manhunt to find the gunman, appealing to the public for information.

Detective Senior Constable David Price said there were witnesses to the foot chase and he asks for anyone who saw the incident, or has any information, to come forward.

"There were a number of people driving in the street at the time," Snr Const Price said.

If you have any information, phone Crime Stoppers on 1800333000.

editors picks fccrime fcpolice fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    premium_icon Midnight street robber accused to fight charge

    Crime A MAN accused of stalking, attacking and robbing a woman with a pocket knife in the middle of the night last month has faced court for the first time.

    • 9th Oct 2018 2:00 AM
    Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

    premium_icon Local company steps up to give PNG a Betta Power connection

    Business It's a tough project but someone's got to do it.

    Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    premium_icon Calls to scrap alcohol bans in CQ Aboriginal community

    Politics Mayor says prohibition hasn't worked and sly-grogging is rife

    CQ doctor takes rural health care to third world countries

    premium_icon CQ doctor takes rural health care to third world countries

    News DR MCPHEE is taking his CQ health care plan across the globe

    Local Partners