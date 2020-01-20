Armed robbery in carpark at 2am

INITIAL, 8AM: A NEWSAGENCY owner was threatened with a knife in the early hours of this morning as a thief demanded his vehicle.

The armed robbery was reported to police around 2am, at the Kern Arcade News.

It is believed the incident took place in the Kern Arcade carpark.

A police media spokeswoman said the offender tried to drag the owner out of the vehicle and threatened him with a knife.

The offender then took off with the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle is a 2009 Toyota Aurion.

Investigations are ongoing.

The newsagency has advised they do not wish to comment.

