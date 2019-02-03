Menu
An armed robbery took place in Paget last night.
ARMED ROBBERY: Man with handgun demands money and goods

3rd Feb 2019 8:30 AM
A ROCKHAMPTON service station was held up in an armed robbery in the early hours of this morning.

Around 12.10am a man walked into the United Petroleum service station on Gladstone Rd with what is believed to be handgun.

The man demanded money and goods.

He then left the address on foot with a sum of cash and was last seen on a street adjacent to the service station, believed to be Private St.

United Service Station on Lower Dawson Road, Rockhampton.
The man is described as Caucasian, approximately 175 centimetres tall, aged in his late 20s to early 30s, wearing a black beanie, black t-shirt and black pants.

He appeared to have tattoos or markings on his arms.

Anyone with information which may assist is asked to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

