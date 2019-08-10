Armed youths hit with capsicum spray after assault, brawl

A vicious brawl has broken out in Oakleigh overnight. Picture: Bill Hearne

A vicious brawl has broken out in Oakleigh overnight. Picture: Bill Hearne

A VICIOUS brawl involving armed youths broke out at a popular Oakleigh hub overnight.

Police received reports a man has been assaulted at Warrawee Park, near the train station, about 10.20pm.

Officers searched for the victim but instead found a large group of youths, who were moved from the area.

Less than 30 minutes later, a 29-year-old Oakleigh East man was assaulted at Eaton Mall, a popular restaurant strip.

He suffered cuts and bruises to the face.

A man was assaulted at Eaton Mall, a popular restaurant strip in Oakleigh. Picture: Josie Hayden

Police collected details of the group at the scene and escorted them to the train station to avoid further clashes.

Did you witness the incident? Email aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

But another fight broke out, forcing police to use capsicum spray on two teens.

A 17-year-old boy received a penalty notice for riotous behaviour.

The other boy, 19, was interviewed for riotous behaviour and possess controlled weapon.

Police also interviewed a 16-year-old boy for a weapon offence and a 15-year-old was arrested for an unrelated theft offence.

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au

@AneekaSimonis