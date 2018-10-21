‘True gentleman’ killed by freak lightning strike

A WELL-LOVED Armidale livestock agent, described by friends as a "true Aussie gentlemen," has been identified as the man tragically killed by a freak bolt of lightning during a cattle dog trial at a racecourse near Dubbo on Saturday.

Victor Moar, 53, was spectating at the annual Golden Collar Cattle Dog Trials at the Geurie Racecourse, about 30 kms southeast of Dubbo, when he was struck by lightning just after 2pm on Saturday.

Victor Moar died after being struck by lightning.

The former livestock auctioneer and stockman was in the middle of the racecourse when the severe electrical storm rolled through the region and he was hit and critically injured.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said that although two witnesses at the scene tried to provide CPR, the man was unable to be saved.

"When we arrived we assessed the patient, but unfortunately there was nothing we could do," the spokesman said.

The popular Armidale man is being remembered as a true gentleman with a "zest for life" - as well as heartfelt thoughts and prayers being sent to his shattered wife and children.

The NSW Working Stock Dog Association released a statement expressing the community's heartbreak at the loss of one of their own.

"Viktor's tragic passing yesterday has deeply saddened us all," a NSWWSDA spokesman said.

A lightning bolt strikes as a storm cell rolls over Bondi Beach on Saturday. Picture: AAP Image/Chris Pavlich

"He was universally liked and respected and his contagious good spirits generated a sense of camaraderie at every event he attended."

The NSWWSDA said that Mr Moar's family insisted that the NSW Championships "press on" with the event in his honour which it did over Saturday and Sunday; however administrators of the event are yet to respond to a request for comment.

"He was one of the nicest blokes you would ever meet," Emma Brazier Hooper posted on Facebook.

"So sad, love and thoughts to the family," Damien Timbs said.

"Victor was a gentleman of the highest order."

"Nature can be so cruel," Coleen Taggart said.

"His legacy will live on in his children. That personality certainly was contagious, He was a great bloke who will certainly be missed by all."

Detectives from Orana Mid-West Police District will prepare a report for the Coroner.

Victor Moar was 53 when he died.