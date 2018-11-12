Armistice written in blood and fire on surface of the globe

AT LAST: A group of women and children rejoice in a Sydney street at the signing of the Armistice. Courtesy of Australian War Memor

How The Morning Bulletin reported the Armistice in 1918

November 12, 1918.

THE people of Rockhampton, like many others, but anticipated the inevitable by a few days when they acclaimed the downfall of the Prussian militarism on Friday last.

The armistice has now been signed and the Allies' terms have been formally accepted by the German delegates, but that in effect is merely the formal registration of a document which has already been written in characters of blood and fire on the surface of the globe itself.

One by one Germany's partners in guilt, "the fellows of her crime - the followers rather” - have been stricken down, and her own collapse was only a matter of time. The denouement has been hastened by the appearance of another foe even more terrible than those who were thundering at her gates, for the red spectre of revolution stalks to-day through the length and breadth of Germany. It will require all the force and skill which the rulers of Germany have been employing in vain attempt to subjugate the world to cope with the terrible enemy within her own frontiers, and peace with the Allies is a necessary act of national self preservation.

lt may seem amazing to many people that the popular revolt in Germany, apparently the most docile of nations, should take extreme form of Bolshevism which it has undoubtedly assumed.

It is true that the war began through the Hun's desire to impose his own superior brand of civilisation on a benighted world, but events have proved it was only a temporary veneer.

The war has afforded abundant proof of this fact.

But many people, even including President Wilson, charitably ascribed German savagery in war to the rulers of their people and not to the peoples themselves.

Allied soldiers wave their helmets after the Nov 11, 1918 Armistice was signed in France. Hundreds of troops died on the final morning of World War I, even after an armistice was reached and before it came into force. Australian War Memorial

But the people also have thrown aside their disguise, and, now that the war-lords have failed lo subdue the world, the mob of Berlin and other German cities are giving them a taste of their own medicine, which they do not seem to relish. Of course other nations have had their revolutions, but the innocent might be pardoned for expecting that the Kultured Hun would select, not the lowest, but the highest examples for imitation. There were British and French precedents, which though they were accompanied by riot and excess, were not on the whole discreditable either in their methods or their results. But the German revolutionist has discarded the best models, and has taken the semi-barbaric Russian for his exemplar. Bolshevism is a development which excited loathing, but no surprise, in the kingdom of the Czars; but even there it was preceded by more than one genuine attempt to replace autocracy by popular and constitutional government. These praiseworthy efforts failed, but they have not even been seriously made in Germany, though at this moment anarchy and rebellion run riot in the army and navy as well as among the civil population. The outbreaks began in Russia, which, in spite of the philologists, has once more demonstrated her affinity with her eastern neighbour. The Red Guards seem to dominate Berlin, and probably other cities, and soviets on the Russian model have been formed throughout Germany.

The fleet is apparently in the hands of the revolutionaries, and the whole mighty structure of German imperialism is fast crumbling into ruin.

The abdication of the Kaiser, and the renunciation of the Crown Prince are the consequences rather than, the causes of this vast upheaval.

The defeat of the German armies on the West Front, and the surrender of her allies have disillusioned the German people, who only a few months ago believed that they had victory within their grasp.

Defeat is a bitter pill even to civilised races like the French and the British; but the mental constitution of the Hun can endure it as little as that of the Russian. Britain and France have endured and survived defeat and the collapse of many governments, and that reproductive political force which exists in all free nations has enabled them to reconstruct and improve upon the ruined edifices of the state.

Whether the Germans will be able to repeat these performances, time alone can reveal. But the present outlook is not promising for their mushroom empire. Bavaria is already a republic, and probably other German states will follow suit by declaring their independence in some fashion.

The situation is perplexing for the Allied statesmen, for unless the new Chancellor, Deputy Ebert, contrives to erect a stable government on the ruins of Kaiserism, there will be no authority with which they can treat. If the conclusion of peace were but a negative business - the mere cessation of hostilities - it would be comparatively simple. But only a regularly organised government can fulfil the obligations which President Wilson's terms impose on Germany, and its establishment may be a long and troublesome process.

A similar situation arose in 1871 after the Franco-Prussian war, when the Government of Napoleon was overthrown. But the French are the cleverest political architects in the world, and the Germans the clumsiest, and Germany is not likely to recover so speedily from her terrible debacle as her antagonist did forty-seven years ago. Not Germany merely, but all Europe is in the melting pot, and what will be the outcome no man can tell. The greatest war in history is virtually ended; but the greatest revolution has only begun.