Armstrong back in court after corpse interference conviction

A MAN convicted of interfering with corpses in relation to the deaths of Rockhampton pair Robert Marintez and Chantal Barnett has pleaded guilty in court to other unrelated matters.

Ian Robert Armstrong, who was convicted in September last year of two counts of interfering with a corpse, yesterday pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court, to one count of possessing a knife in a public place and one of contravening a police direction to provide identifying particulars.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said police intercepted Armstrong at 8.54pm on January 10 on Wandal Rd.

The fold out knife was in a drink holder in the centre console of the vehicle he was in.

The 34-year-old was fined $650 and convictions were recorded.