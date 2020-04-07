Armstrong back in prison less than a year after corpse convictions

A MAN who was convicted of interfering with the corpses of murdered duo Robert Martinez and Chantal Barnett is back in prison.

Ian Robert Armstrong is being held on remand for supplying a dangerous drug.

His matter was mentioned in Rockhampton District Court on April 6 where his lawyer Grant Cagney said Armstrong intended to plead guilty to the supply drugs charge.

He said Armstrong had been remanded in custody for 10 months.

The court heard there were video link issues between Capricornia Correctional Centre and the Rockhampton courthouse this week but it was hoped that would be resolved after Easter.

The matter was adjourned until April 21.

Armstrong was convicted in September 2018 of two counts of interfering with a corpse in relation to Mr Martinez and Ms Barnett.

Mr Martinez, 26, and his friend Ms Barnett, 27, were last seen alive in Rockhampton on March 2, 2013. Read more here: Double murder Rockhampton case in Supreme Court