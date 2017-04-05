WATCH: Army boots hit the ground to help with flood

HMAS Choules: HMAS Choules arrives at Keppel Bay

THE Australian Defence Force has landed in Rockhampton today to help recovery efforts and they couldn't be prouder to be here.

In a bid to support the Central Queensland community after major Fitzroy River flooding, Landing Ship Dock HMAS Choules has been sent to the region.

Australian Army Amphibious Beach Team Commander, Lieutenant Rachel Cauchi said being part of the Rockhampton operation was an incredible moment for her and the team.

"I'm a new Lieutenant, this is the first operation I've actually worked on, but we're very excited to be able to use the skills we've gained over exercises and deploy in a real life setting," she said.

"It's an absolute honour to be able to assist the government and the people of Australia locally.

"It's excellent to be able to put our skills to the test... it's definitely a privilege for us to be here."

The huge ship anchored off the Keppel Islands and more than 80 Australian Army engineers and support personnel along with 50 vehicles and heavy equipment will offload from to shore via Army landing craft at the Keppel Bay Marina.

Lt Cauchi and her team are in charge of getting vehicles to the shore.

Over a 36 hour period, HMAS Choules will land approximately 500 tonnes of vehicles, equipment and disaster relief stores, which can be deployed in the region if required.

Major Mel Hopkins, Officer in Command of the HMAS Choules said ideally the people of Rockhampton wouldn't need the Army's support, but if the time came they'd be ready to help in a heartbeat.

"We were up near Airlie a few days ago and we've been redirected down to Rockhampton to position forces ashore just in-case they're needed in relation to the flood event," Maj Hopkins said.

"We hope we're not required obviously because then the local infrastructure has it in hand.

"But if we are called from the government we are quite positioned very well to provide support immediately."

The feelings of pride among the ADF carried up to the highest ranks with Maj Hopkins saying it was an honour and privilege to serve Rockhampton in a time of crisis.

"We hope if we're activated to provide support we can get in there and do the job we're designed to do," she said.

It's not yet clear how long the Army will be staying in Rockhampton, but if required, the Australian Army engineers will support Emergency Services with road clean ups, water purification, sandbagging and SES emergency requests.