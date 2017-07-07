Army boss reveals times of expected aircraft noise in Rocky

Residents can expect some aircraft noise during the next three weeks during Talisman Saber 2017.

THE Commanding Officer of the Army's 6th Aviation Regiment, Lieutenant Colonel Fern Thompson has sought to remind and reassure people about expected aircraft noise over the next three weeks.

"A range of Australian and US aircraft employed in Exercise Talisman Saber 2017 will be flying in the vicinity of Rockhampton and Shoalwater Bay," Lt Con Thompson said.

"Our crews and those of our US partners are very conscious of noise and of the potential concerns of local residents.

"Although aircraft noise will never be eliminated, we will be doing everything we can to reduce noise impacts on communities, whilst balancing our operational training requirements.

"The ADF greatly appreciates the support of the community for essential Defence training and operational flying activities.

"We will continue to provide updates as the latest information comes to hand about any changes to proposed times and dates for aircraft movements."

Exercise Talisman Saber 2017 (TS17) is a biennial combined Australian and United States training activity, designed to train military forces in planning and conducting Combined Task Force operations to improve the combat readiness and inter-operability between the respective forces.

The planned flying dates and timeframes for rotary and fixed wing aircraft are as follows:

6 - 21 Jul 17 - rotary wing movements during hours of darkness near Rockhampton Airport and Shoalwater Bay Training Area

7 - 8 July - morning, afternoon and evening

11 July - very early morning and afternoon

13 - 14 July - very early morning, afternoon and evening

16 - 21 July - very early morning and afternoon

24 - 27 July - morning, afternoon and evening

7 - 27 July - Various aircraft movements within Shoalwater Bay area

Early June - Late July - Increased aircraft movements of military aircraft at Rockhampton Airport (fixed and rotary)

The times are subject to change due to weather and operational considerations.

For more information on TS17 flying activities, visit the TS17 Community Information page http://www.defence.gov.au/Exercises/TS17/Community.asp