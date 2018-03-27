Menu
ARMY TRUCK: A man has fronted court for failing to stop an army truck at a stop sign in Rockhampton. (Generic photo)
Army driver faces Rocky court for running red light

27th Mar 2018 10:57 AM

AN ARMY driver has had a fine for running a red light reduced after fronting court.

Aaron Anthony Fitzpatrick appeared before Magistrate Cameron Press today for one charge of failing to stop at a red traffic arrow.

Fitzpatrick was driving on Gladstone Rd when he was turning right onto Albert St near Browne Park when the 'turn right' arrow went red.

Fitzpatrick told the court he was driving a 26.5 tonne truck as part of Army operations and after going through a series of green traffic lights, it was not safe to bring the heavy vehicle to a full stop.

"It was safer to continue the turn rather than lock up the combination and come into the intersection dangerously,” he said.

The heavy vehicle was a combination of an 18 tonne truck with a 8.5 tonne trailer.

Fitzpatrick has held his license for 11 years.

Mr Press agreed it was a reasonable explanation given Fitzpatrick was on "operational duties” at the time.

"I appreciate your high standard of dress and the professional way you have handled yourself,” he said.

The fine was reduced to a $150 with one penalty unit and he was also required to pay $96.15 for court costs. No conviction was recorded.

