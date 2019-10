Jacob Riley Smith was caught with an army knife in public and that landed him in Yeppoon Magistrates Court.

Jacob Riley Smith was caught with an army knife in public and that landed him in Yeppoon Magistrates Court.

ACCEPTING an army knife from a friend landed Jacob Riley Smith in trouble.

Police caught the 19-year-old with it later that day in Yeppoon’s William Street on August 10.

That landed Smith in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last week where he pleaded guilty to charges including possessing a knife in public.

The court heard the pocket knife had three fold-out blades.

Acting Magistrate Mark Morrow ordered the unemployed Smith to perform six hours of community service.