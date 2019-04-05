Army successfully tests tank busting munition at Shoalwater

Australian Army soldier Gunner Ryan Keam (right) fires an M777 lightweight towed howitzer at Shoalwater Bay during Exercise Diamond Strike 2018.

AUSTRALIA'S Defence Force has sharper teeth to defend the country after successfully testing a new tank busting weapon at the Shoalwater Bay Training Area last month.

During Exercise Chimera on March 23 and 24, three regiments of the Royal Regiment of Australian Artillery - Townsville-based 4th Regiment, Darwin-based 8th/12th Regiment and Brisbane-based 1st Regiment - road tested their new Sensor-fused Munition for Artillery (SMArt) 155mm round.

Commanding Officer of 4 Regiment Lieutenant Colonel Paul Duncan said that up until now the Australian Army Artillery had lacked a capability to efficiently and effectively engage and destroy heavy armoured fighting vehicles, such as main battle tanks.

"The introduction of the SMArt155 projectile gives us that a capability to create a dilemma for enemy commanders by disrupting armoured approaches at operationally significant ranges, in all weather and terrain,” Lieutenant Colonel Duncan said.

"The round is specifically designed for long range, top attack. Each round contains two submunitions which descend over the battlefield on parachutes, identify armoured vehicles using advanced sensors, and then fire an explosively formed penetrator warhead into the target.”

Director Combat Support Program, Colonel Andrew Langford said the exercise indicated the Australian Army was a capable and ready land force.

"This exercise showcased the professionalism of our gunners, demonstrating their ability to work together as an effective team,” Colonel Langford said.

"We are now prepared and ready for warfare on the contemporary battlefield, but we are continually looking for ways to be ready for future challenges in an ever-changing environment. We are achieving this challenge by working closely with our partners in Defence Industry.”

Exercise Chimera involved