7th Combat Brigade fires its main gun during a live fire practice at Shoalwater Bay Training Area in 2017. CPL David Said
News

Army tanks, trucks and vehicles to descend on Rocky's roads

vanessa jarrett
by
12th Jun 2018 5:00 AM
MILITARY vehicles will be seen around Rockhampton with the bulk of vehicles moving from today to Saturday.

The Australian Defence Force has advised that Rockhampton residents will see large volumes of coach and heavy/oversize vehicle traffic moving through the city.

Military units arrived in Rockhampton on the weekend from the US as they move towards Shoalwater Bay for their army exercises.

Defence have advised they are working closely with Queensland Police Service and the Department of Planning, Transport and Infrastructure to minimise any impact on communities and road users.

Local residents in Central Queensland communities surrounding Shoalwater Bay will also observe periods of increased military aircraft activity in June and July.

Further public advisories will be issued for these flying activities.

The Australian Defence Force wishes to thank local community members for their support of the soldiers, sailors and air people participating in this exercise.

EXERCISE HAMEL:

  • Named after a battle fought in France in 1918
  • It is a major Australian Army exercise designed to develop, confirm, and evaluate the foundation war fighting skills of an Army Brigade.
  • Exercise Hamel 2018 will involve more than 8,000 members of the Australian Army, Royal Australian Navy, Royal Australian Air Force, the United States Marine Corps, the United States Army (Pacific) and the New Zealand Army.
  • Exercise Hamel will occur over June and July predominantly in the areas of Rockhampton and Shoalwater Bay.
  • Smaller elements will also exercise in Cultana, South Australia.
army army base australian defence force shoalwater bay
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

