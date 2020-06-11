Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sam Armytage is being sued.
Sam Armytage is being sued.
TV

Armytage, Seven sued for racial vilification

11th Jun 2020 1:15 PM

Channel Seven, Sam Armytage and commentator Prue MacSween are being sued for racial vilification over a 2018 discussion on Sunrise.

The decision to take the complaint to Federal Court was made after discussions at the Australian Human Rights Commission crumbled.

The court case stems from a segment on ﻿Sunrise in March 2018 where the panel - which including Armytage, MacSween and radio host Ben Davis - suggested a second stolen generation was needed to help Aboriginal children.

"Just like the first Stolen Generation where a lot of kids were taken for their wellbeing, we need to do it again," MacSween said on the program.

The discrimination case is being led by Susan Moriarty and Associates, which in a statement said the eight Aboriginal complainants were "forced" to take their case to the Federal Court after settlement discussions collapsed.

 

Originally published as Armytage, Seven sued for racial vilification

More Stories

celebrity channel seven prue macsween race row sam armytage television

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver does a runner after slamming into power pole in Rocky

        premium_icon Driver does a runner after slamming into power pole in Rocky

        Breaking Residents in nearby areas took to social media stating a loud bang was heard, quickly followed by a flurry of lights and sirens.

        HAIL SALE! 141 storm damaged cars to go under the hammer

        premium_icon HAIL SALE! 141 storm damaged cars to go under the hammer

        Motoring Some cars to go to market are 2020 models have less than 10kms on the clock. See...

        Mum of injured Midgee crash passenger living in a nightmare

        premium_icon Mum of injured Midgee crash passenger living in a nightmare

        Community The crash saw her friend Emily Barnett killed while she was flown to Brisbane where...

        Season cancellation shocks premiership-winning footy coach

        premium_icon Season cancellation shocks premiership-winning footy coach

        Breaking ‘I firmly believe that we could have postponed the decision for a couple more...