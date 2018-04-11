Around the Shire

THE Festival of the Wind delivered plenty of wind, which was great for the scores of people flying kites throughout the day.

This event, which I am proud to sponsor, is always a regular on my calendar and hopefully on the community's calendar as well.

The day has a real family feel and one of those events I enjoy is judging the sand castle competition, which I shared with Cr Nigel Hutton this year.

Every year I am surprised at the quality and creativity of the participants, with some very young ones getting in on the act in the "family” section.

Congrats to all who took part and a big thank you to Di Roper and her hard-working team which puts on this event.

I'll definitely be back next year, watching it grow from strength to strength.

I join the people of Central Queensland in welcoming the long-awaited Federal commitment for funding for Rookwood Weir. This means jobs and business opportunities, as well as future water security, for CQ.

This has taken constant pressure from the Premier at COAG meetings, as recently as February. Just last month, we put forward a motion in Parliament calling on the LNP in Queensland to support this project.

Once we see the signatures on the dotted line, particularly around their contribution to operating costs into the future, I will be working with my State Government colleagues to progress to the next stage.

I am pleased to see commitment across the board and a way forward for the project.

The Rookwood Weir offers 100 construction jobs and an opportunity to increase and diversify our region's agricultural production well into the future.

This is the commitment finally from Canberra that CQ has been waiting and working for! Access to water is essential for growth - for agriculture, for business and industry, and for local communities.

The 76,000 megalitres of water Rookwood will eventually provide will mean high-value agricultural production along the Fitzroy River within two years of construction starting.

On Monday, I had the pleasure of handing out certificates, and more money, to the officials of worthy clubs, schools and NTP organisations in Keppel.

I hosted a morning tea at Jolt in Yeppoon which I was pleased to host guests, including Mary Casey and Pam Purton from the Capricorn Recreation Youth Club and Queen Street Community Hall; Richard Tucker and Liam Saxby from the Capricorn Coast Cricket; Bob Clegg and Deb Clayton from Lions; Helen Allenby and Becky Hughes from the Lakes Creek State School P&C; Amy Muir and Elizabeth from Bundara Day Care; and Robyn Lyon and Judy Sinclair from the Capricorn Mallet Sports Club.

The celebration was for beneficiaries of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund, from which applicants can be awarded a grant of up to $35,000.

The next round of grant applications is on now.

A reminder that everyone in Keppel should be receiving their $50 electricity rebate in this financial quarter.

The rebate to provide continued electricity bill relief and $200million from the dividends of government-owned corporations will be delivered as a $50 per year ($100 over 2 years) rebate for households over the next 2 years.

Households will automatically receive their first $50 rebate soon in the second financial quarter of 2018.

Actual payment dates will vary, depending on individual electricity billing cycle.

But customers don't need to apply for the rebate - it will be automatically applied to each residential electricity account.

If your rebate is not received by June 30 2018, contact your electricity provider.

It's great to see the announcement of a date claimer for the CQUniversity Village Festival to be held in Yeppoon August 10-12.

This is a wonderful festival which gets better with age, featuring the development of local artists, musicians and performers, along with guest appearances with some big names.

Aside from the entertainment, it provides a significant economic boost to the Capricorn Coast.

I'm pleased and proud that the Palaszczuk Government supports this festival to the tune of $20,000 through Tourism and Events Queensland's Destination Events program.

Bringing dignity to women at risk or homeless is the key force behind the Share The Dignity cause I continue to support.

Share The Dignity has a mantra that "sanitary items are a right, not a privilege”, and urges those who can to contribute those items to help others who cannot afford them.

You can help by setting up a special Share The Dignity collection box (there is one in my office), logging in to www.ShareTheDignity

.com.au, or calling local co-ordinator Tammi Hallowell 0403165709.