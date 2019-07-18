WATCH: Man charged after shocking taxi armed robbery

The passenger of a taxi stopped at Blackall St in The Range had allegedly threatened the driver with a 'large knife'.

POLICE have charged a man following the shocking attempted armed robbery of a taxi driver on Sunday morning.

Between 6am and 6.30am, police were notified of an incident where the passenger of a taxi stopped at Blackall St in The Range had allegedly threatened the 36-year-old male driver with a 'large knife' and demand he hand over cash.

The passenger then chased that taxi driver a short distance before a cyclist, who was on his way to work, came across the scene, intervened and chased the offender away empty handed.

Earlier today, police executed a search warrant on a Nathan St address in The Range.

During the search, police found evidence relating to the armed robbery and arrested a 27-year-old man.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said as a result of the media coverage of the incident, the cyclist identified himself and came forward, leading to the arrest.

"He was able to provide us with information that furthered our investigation," he said.

"Through the assistance of the cyclist, and also reviewing the CCTV footage, we were able to identify the offender."

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said clothing and bags that were identified through the CCTV footage were found at the address.

The 27-year-old was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and one count of enter premises with intent.

"Once again, we have seen a violent crime here in Rockhampton, but once again we have seen police act on it very quickly and bring it to a quick resolution," he said.

While the taxi driver wasn't physically injured, Det Snr Sgt Peachey said he was mentally shaken up.

"It is not every day someone gets a knife held up to them," he said.

"It is very concerning but lucky the matter was not more serious."

The man is expected to face Rockhampton Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.