Arrest over Monday night's Gracemere armed robbery

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A GRACEMERE man has been arrested in relation to an armed robbery of the Foodworks store on Monday night.

Rockhampton's Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said an 18-year-old man was arrested yesterday after information received by the public lead to two search warrants executed at Gracemere.

He said one search warrant was executed at a Lawrie Street residence and the other at a Boatwright Avenue in the morning.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said as a result, the young man was taken into custody and charged with one count of armed robbery and threatening violence.

The 18-year-old is expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Police will allege the man robbed the Gracemere Foodworks store on Lawrie Street at 8.05pm Monday at knifepoint while carrying a Bob Marley backpack and fled the store on foot with about $2500 cash.

"Everything but the cash was recovered,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"It's really great to have a quick resolution.

"He has fully co-operated with police.”

