Police were waved down by security officers who had ejected Jason Robert Brown from The Strand Hotel. FILE PHOTO.
News

ARREST SHAME: Plumber took ‘a leak’ in rear of cop car

Darryn Nufer
10th Dec 2020 4:00 PM
YEPPOON plumber Jason Robert Brown took “a leak” in the rear of a police car, rendering it inoperable.

The 49-year-old’s behaviour was last week described by Magistrate Jason Schubert as “appalling”.

Mr Schubert told Brown he acted more like an 18-year-old than a 49-year-old after he was arrested.

“The community is sick and tired of people who cannot handle their alcohol,” Mr Schubert said.

Brown pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to wilful damage and committing a public nuisance offence in the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard that on October 31 at 10.53pm, police were waved down by security officers who had ejected Brown from The Strand Hotel.

Police officers noticed Brown was heavily intoxicated and told him to leave the area.

A short time later, Brown was seen loitering and he was given a move-on direction.

Police then saw him verbally abusing a couple at “Pie Alley” and he was arrested.

While in the back of a police vehicle en route to the watch-house, Brown urinated through the rear of the car.

At no stage did Brown tell police that he needed to go to the toilet.

In court, Brown’s lawyer said Brown was “quite embarrassed by his behaviour” on the night of his offending.

Magistrate Schubert fined Brown $1100.

