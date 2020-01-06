Menu
A young Coast duo have been charged after a crime spree from Caloundra to Gympie. Photo: File
Crime

Arrested at the pokies: Crime spree comes to an end

Felicity Ripper
6th Jan 2020 1:45 PM
A YOUNG Coast duo have been charged for more than 20 offences each after police arrested a man who was playing the pokies at a major pub.

Police found a stolen car parked outside the Currimundi Hotel on New Year's Eve before a 24-year-old Mountain Creek man was found inside the pokie room.

Caloundra Police officer-in-charge John Mahony said the car was found with stolen number plates and had been stolen from Mooloolaba earlier that day when it was left unlocked with the keys inside.

"(Police) searched the vehicle and located a large quantity of stolen and unlawfully obtained property," Senior Sergeant Mahony said.

The 24-year-old was taken to the Maroochydore Watch House.

It is alleged he and a 21-year-old Currimundi woman used the victim's credit card to commit fraud offences from Mooloolaba to Gympie.

Sen Sgt Mahony said the woman later attended Caloundra Police station voluntarily and admitted to a number of offences.

She was charged with 22 offences including the unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing, fraud and possessing dangerous drugs.

The 24-year-old man was charged with 21 offences including attaching false number plates, possessing a knife in public, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, and break and enter.

Both are set to appear at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on January 15.

Police urged people to lock their cars and keep valuables out of sight.

