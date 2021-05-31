Arrests after ‘stupid’ act at war memorial

Police have arrested three men in relation to the alleged vandalism of the cenotaph in Sydney’s Martin Place at the weekend.

Officers from Sydney City Police Area Command began an investigation on Sunday after being told the bayonet of the soldier at the cenotaph had been damaged just after 3am on Saturday.

On Monday, three men, aged, 19, 20 and 21, were arrested at Sutherland police station about 1.30pm. They are assisting police with inquiries.

Pictures show the soldier at the cenotaph with his bayonet bent badly out of shape.

The model for the soldier was Corporal William Pigott Darby of the 15th Infantry Battalion and 4th Field Ambulance AIF.



Earlier on Monday, police released CCTV footage of five men whom they wanted to speak to about the incident.

“It (was) an act of stupidity; not only have they damaged the cenotaph, they have climbed on top of it (and) been totally and utterly disrespectful,” Sydney City Police Area Command acting commander Paul Dunstan said.

Police would like to speak with all five, particularly the male pictured with the red lettering on his T-shirt.

NSW Police released images of the incident, which occurred just after 3am on Saturday.

Inquiries are continuing, police said. No charges have been laid.

“The offences (could) range from malicious damage for the bayonet … but there are also specific offences that relate to damaging of war memorials, and we’ll be pursuing those offences as well,” acting commander Dunstan said earlier on Monday.

