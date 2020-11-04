‘Arrogant’: Aus election coverage slammed

There's some quintessentially Australian things our country loves - or hates - about our own election coverage.

But it seems when it comes to US politics, not everyone is a fan.

Viewers have questioned why would anyone would watch Aussie coverage of the US election.

"I've already made the decision to avoid all Australian live coverage of election night," one person declared on Twitter.

Others have hit out on social media at the ABC for calling results too early today, well ahead of other organisations, as votes get counted for US President Donald Trump and his opponent, Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Nice work calling 21 states that don't have any count numbers yet. Yeah they're likely to go as you've called, but this is just arrogant and definitely not news. — One Silent Australian (@OAustralian) November 4, 2020

So there is some serious differences in the projected numbers across the channels. @abcnews have a monstrous lead to Biden... 🤔 Small leads to Biden on @cnn & ABC America yet @Channel10AU has Trump? 🤷🏼‍♂️ #USElection2020 pic.twitter.com/FZgvgrazOI — Andrew Leonard (@Lennytalk) November 4, 2020

What is this number @abcnews? Only 16 electoral votes declared... pic.twitter.com/4PkTywjBe2 — Luke van O (@LukevanO) November 4, 2020

Cannot work out how they are getting to this lead by Biden at this state on @abcnews Such confidence! Why? HOW? #AmericaDecides2020 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/AeFEqRkD8K — Amy Leigo (@MrsLeigo) November 4, 2020



One person labelled ABC's results "lies" and another said calling states early was "playing with fire".

ESPN Australia journalist Daniel Brettig took to Twitter to ask whether Australian media outlets realised that in 2020 we needed their remote takes on the US election even less than we used to.

"With strictly limited budgets these days, they seem to be spending a heap on facsimiles (that's being generous) of the coverage already available," he wrote.

"Oh for the days when they were content to pipe in the US networks' coverage."

Brettig went on to say it was an "incredible waste of money on completely pointless coverage that exists only to prove some nebulous point about ABC bias raised by management under pressure from the board".

But others were more positive, saying Australian ABC coverage was the "least anxiety inducing and scaremongering".

One person tweeted of the commercial outlets: "Nothing ever tops Australian election coverage, and the infamous "boot" given to losing candidates. Crikey!"





Australian news coverage of the U.S. election rn pic.twitter.com/4Rv3ohAQUu — Cameron Williams (@MrCamW) November 3, 2020

I always think of american cable news election coverage as being the most cooked, then I remember that mainstream australian coverage regularly includes things like dropping photos of losing candidates into CGI shark tanks — Scott Limbrick (@ScottLimbrick) November 3, 2020

Ah ABC (Australia) attempting to bring a “lightness” to American election night coverage that they’d normally try with Australian election nights.



And of course Antony Green is there with with his touch screen... — Amber (@amberjay85) November 4, 2020

Is there any live Australian US election coverage that is not biased against President Trump? — Selina S (@SStamoran) November 3, 2020





WATCHING: channel @9NewsAUS @abcnews @sunriseon7

Is just absolutely the most "FAKE NEWS "I have ever seen . They forget people have Social Media and can see actually what's going on around the world .For the staff and reporters who work for them should be ashamed of themselves. — MossyBoxa (@BoxaMossy) November 3, 2020



Earlier on Sunrise someone joked why people weren't watching "US politics oracle Natalie Barr live from Washington on Sunrise".

Another said Barr was at risk of getting coronavirus.

"Why would you send her over there in the middle of a pandemic @Channel7," they tweeted.

"Especially when you already have reporters over there who could do the job? Completely irresponsible."

ABC TURNS 'MENACING'

Criticism of the ABC's coverage has this afternoon turned to its "embrassing" lighting situation.

Viewers joked Halloween had passed and what was with the program's "mood lighting" that then turned awfully bright when the sun came in.

That looks so much more menacing than I think they're intending. — Marlowe: Malicious Intent (@marlowesilver) November 4, 2020

Panellist Ellen Fanning even had to put sunglasses on:

.@ellenmfanning has had enough and is bringing out the sunnies to combat @abcnews’ sunny atrium. How Australian. pic.twitter.com/C2tkzpwtbU — Liz Pratt (@elizabethcpratt) November 4, 2020

Fangirling on @ellenmfanning who is taking absolutely no **** from anyone and has now put on sunnies to deal with the atrium sunlight. @abcnews #USAElections2020 — Juanita Phillips (@Juanita_Phillip) November 4, 2020

Originally published as 'Arrogant': Aus election coverage slammed