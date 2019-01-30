Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arsenal included missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala in the matchday programme for the clash at the Emirates
Arsenal included missing Cardiff striker Emiliano Sala in the matchday programme for the clash at the Emirates
Soccer

Gunners’ touching gesture as PL pays tribute to missing star

30th Jan 2019 8:20 AM

Arsenal added Emiliano Sala's name to Cardiff's squad on their matchday programme in a touching tribute to the missing striker ahead of Tuesday's Premier League clash.

Both sides are to honour the Argentine following his mystery disappearance.

Sala, 28, who signed for Cardiff on January 19, would have made his Bluebirds debut at the Emirates on Tuesday night.

 

 

But his single-engined Piper Malibu vanished over the English Channel last week on the way to the Welsh capital, with a rescue mission ended having failed to find the wreckage.

And Arsenal have paid a tribute to the missing striker by including him in the Cardiff squad list on their matchday programme for Tuesday's clash.

In the place of his squad number, the Gunners placed an image of a yellow daffodil - a flower which Cardiff's staff and fans wear in honour of the striker at the Emirates.

The players laid out yellow daffodils
The players laid out yellow daffodils

 

Yellow boards were prepared in the away end at the Emirates
Yellow boards were prepared in the away end at the Emirates

 

The away end at the Emirates paid tribute to Sala with yellow boards.
The away end at the Emirates paid tribute to Sala with yellow boards.

 

Badges with the flower will also be given to home fans by their Cardiff counterparts.

A video has also emerged on social media showing Bluebirds supporters singing Sala chants on their way to London.

The clash will be a tough experience for Cardiff as Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock has revealed a few members of his team were traumatised by the tragedy.

The 70-year-old manager also added he had considered retirement following his "most difficult week in football".

Tributes poured in from the football world following the disappearance of the Argentine striker, with Lionel Messi and other stars calling on the search to resume.

More than £200,000 has been raised to launch a private rescue mission to find Sala, with Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan and Leicester City winger Demarai Gray among the donors.

 

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission

 

Newcastle United lined up against Manchester City
Newcastle United lined up against Manchester City

 

City's supsterstars paid their respects
City's supsterstars paid their respects
Fans looked visibly upset during the pre-game ceremony
Fans looked visibly upset during the pre-game ceremony

More Stories

Show More
arsenal emiliano sala english premier league epl
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Humbled and overwhelmed': Brian Dorey reacts to award

    premium_icon 'Humbled and overwhelmed': Brian Dorey reacts to award

    News Mr Dorey was named Livingstone Shire's Citizen of the Year for 2019

    • 30th Jan 2019 10:00 AM
    Rocky hockey star ready to strike in new role

    premium_icon Rocky hockey star ready to strike in new role

    Hockey Kaleb Christensen 'shocked, stoked' by Australia Day honour

    • 30th Jan 2019 9:55 AM
    Bigger and Better: Rocky's Melanoma March is back

    premium_icon Bigger and Better: Rocky's Melanoma March is back

    News Excitement is building for popular fund raising event

    • 30th Jan 2019 9:00 AM
    BABY JOY: See 180 cute CQ babies born in 2018

    premium_icon BABY JOY: See 180 cute CQ babies born in 2018

    Offbeat There's nothing better than the joy of a new baby

    • 30th Jan 2019 8:18 AM