A man has been arrested in New South Wales over a suspicious duplex fire in Emerald last week.
Crime

Arson accused extradited over suspicious CQ duplex fire

19th Mar 2018 3:48 PM

AN accused arsonist will be extradited from New South Wales today over a suspicious duplex fire in Emerald last week.

The Queensland Police Service reports the 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday, and today appeared before the Lismore Magistrates Court.

Queensland detectives were successful in his extradition, and the man will today travel with law enforcement to Queensland where he is expected to be charged with two counts of arson.

The fire occurred on March 13 around 7.20pm at a duplex on Glovar St, Emerald and caused significant damage to the building.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

