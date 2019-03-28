Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The former Nomad's Caravan Park reception building and service station were gutted by fire.
The former Nomad's Caravan Park reception building and service station were gutted by fire. Hayden Ross
Crime

Arson accused 'not wasting the court's time'

Janessa Ekert
by
28th Mar 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN charged with burning down an Airlie Beach backpacker hostel has again tried to finalise less serious offences to "stop wasting the court's time".

Beau Cole Rutherford is accused of arson for a blaze that destroyed the former Nomad's Caravan Park reception building and service station on October 19 last year.

He is also facing charges of contravening police requirement and breaching probation on a charge of assault occasioning bodily harm while armed, which he asked to have dealt with in Mackay Magistrates Court yesterday.

"You're not wasting the court's time," Magistrate Mark Nolan said, advising Rutherford to speak to his lawyer about waiting until the arson matter had been finalised.

"(There) may be some significant benefit in having all matter dealt with at the same time."

Rutherford finally agreed and the case was adjourned to June 26.

airlie beach arson crime fire mackay court mackay magistrates court nomad's caravan park
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

    premium_icon Not in the top 20 cities? Strelow says 'game on'

    Business Rocky mayor taking Bernard Salt's predictions that Rocky won't make the top 20 Australian cities in 2054 as a challenge

    • 28th Mar 2019 11:25 AM
    • 1 Rockygreatagain
    Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    premium_icon Rain drenched Western Queensland jumping for joy

    News More than 250mm has fallen since Monday

    Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    premium_icon Pollies agree road upgrade needed after crash tragedy

    News Both sides of politics want to road duplicated

    #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    premium_icon #FredtheEmu goes viral: Watch the videos and see why

    Rural A Marlborough farming family have made an unlikely house pet