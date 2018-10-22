Menu
Leigh Arnold with his hand painted 3D universe from last year's Art vs Science Festival.
Leigh Arnold with his hand painted 3D universe from last year's Art vs Science Festival.
Opinion

Art and science go hand in hand towards effective thinking

by Christine Mckee
22nd Oct 2018 3:37 PM

TEN years ago, if we'd been told about STEM subjects, we'd have had no idea what that was.

Today the push is on to encourage students to study them and teachers to teach them well.

Science, technology, engineering and maths make up what we now call STEM subjects and by all accounts our future depends on them.

Individually, because that's where the jobs will be, and as a country, if we want to lead the way in innovation, industry and skill.

However, in our haste to hurry are we overlooking something critical?

Will the future see a push back to encourage students to study music, art and literature?

Will we become so versed in finding the answers mathematics and science can provide, but lose sight of what questions we need to ask?

A while ago there was talk of STEAM rather than just STEM.

The A stands for Arts.

There has always been a symbiotic relationship between art and science and not a frivolous one.

We talk about the art and science of something, giving equal importance to both.

Both are human attempts to understand and describe the world around us.

Both are methods of thinking and exploring into the previously unknown.

If we are going to be truly creative and effective thinkers, then we ignore the arts at our peril.

And for a balanced and healthy life, it makes sense that science, technology, engineering and maths students also study art in one or more of its many forms.

If you were working all day on complex mathematical algorithms or advanced engineering problems, wouldn't it be nice to come home at the end of the day and paint, or play the cello, or read classic literature?

It is good for the mind, and it's no secret that the answers to complex problems usually happen while the mind is happily engaged elsewhere.

I'd make study of the arts compulsory for all STEM students.

If we focus too hard on just STEM, I think we could be in trouble down the track.

