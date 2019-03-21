Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Art & Theatre

Art auction of over 70 small works by local artists

20th Mar 2019 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE OPENING of the Big Little Artworks Exhibition on Friday (March 15) evening attracted a crowd of art enthusiasts keen to see the small works created by a very diverse group of artists.

Over 50 artists have answered the call to assist the Keppel Coast Arts Gifting Program, producing approximately 70 small works which will be exhibited in The Mill Gallery until Saturday March 30, when they will all be sold to raise funds.

Do call in for a chance to view these stunning and varied works.

You may find something you just have to have.

Offers will be accepted before the sale date and all works will be sold on 30th March.

keppel coast arts
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Apprentice subsidies in time for 'projects boom'

    premium_icon Apprentice subsidies in time for 'projects boom'

    Careers Subsidies give apprentice labour in CQ new life

    Michaelia Cash guides local small business through red tape

    premium_icon Michaelia Cash guides local small business through red tape

    Careers New resource hub announced for small businesses

    • 21st Mar 2019 6:42 PM
    The survivor convincing council to make life saving changes

    premium_icon The survivor convincing council to make life saving changes

    Health A near death experience sparks survivor to take action

    Woman stole $197 wrench to help change tyres

    premium_icon Woman stole $197 wrench to help change tyres

    Crime She stuffed it under her shirt and left the store