Art auction of over 70 small works by local artists

THE OPENING of the Big Little Artworks Exhibition on Friday (March 15) evening attracted a crowd of art enthusiasts keen to see the small works created by a very diverse group of artists.

Over 50 artists have answered the call to assist the Keppel Coast Arts Gifting Program, producing approximately 70 small works which will be exhibited in The Mill Gallery until Saturday March 30, when they will all be sold to raise funds.

Do call in for a chance to view these stunning and varied works.

You may find something you just have to have.

Offers will be accepted before the sale date and all works will be sold on 30th March.