Art donation helps brighten Christmas for others

Yeppoon solicitor Cam Schroder (left) recently donated 20 of his paintings to Saint Vincent de Paul Society so it could place them in hampers for the needy this Christmas. Photo supplied.

In a year where everyone’s festive season needs a little extra colour, Yeppoon solicitor Cam Schroder has helped provide just that for recipients of St Vincent de Paul Christmas hampers.

The multi-talented lawyer, who has a passion for art and paints whenever inspiration strikes or time permits, recently donated 20 of his paintings to the local charity.

“They put them in their hampers that go out to people in need,” Mr Schroder said.

“I do this every year and it feels good to give something back to the community.”

Given the challenges that people have faced in 2020, one should not underestimate Mr Schroder’s kind gesture, as many people really could benefit from some additional colour and generosity in their lives this Christmas.

As a child, Mr Schroder was given free rein to draw on any wall of the house as his mother was a painter and he would spend countless hours with her at art exhibitions.

And who knows, if just one of the children from families who are recipients of his artwork this year are encouraged to pick up a paintbrush or colouring pen over the holidays and have a go themselves, the next Pablo Picasso could be discovered.