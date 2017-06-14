25°
News

Art lovers' $2m glee at gallery relocation funding

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 14th Jun 2017 5:49 PM
SPACE FOR COLLECTION: Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault which will be all on public display at the new gallery.
SPACE FOR COLLECTION: Rockhampton Art Gallery Trust past chair Merilyn Luck OAM with Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and the portrait of former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam inside the gallery's collection vault which will be all on public display at the new gallery. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHE might be new to the area, but Rockhampton Art Gallery director, Bianca Acimovic has joined a group of people rubbing their hands with glee this week.

Ms Acimovic joined Art Gallery Trust chair Dr Leonie Gray, past chair Merilyn Luck OAM and Rockhampton mayor, Margaret Strelow when they received the news from Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne that the State Government had allocated $2 million as a down payment towards the $16 million relocation project.

"This is incredible - the State Government support,” Ms Acimovic said.

"I've been fortunate to be part of two to three redevelopments before. This is the most significant contribution that I have seen from a State level at this stage of the project.

"It's great to be on a project like this. The vision of the mayor's is incredible and I think we will see a big change in Rockhampton in the coming years.”

The Rockhampton Regional Council proposes to relocate the Rockhampton Art Gallery down Quay St, to the former SGIO building next to Customs House, in a bigger and more attractive location.

The proposal includes a gallery big enough for the city's extensive art collection, most of which was the result of iconic former Rockhampton mayor Rex Pilbeam's exhaustive search and funding success.

The new location will also mean extra space, with the building set to feature three two storey galleries and two single storey galleries which will allow more flexibility in hosting exhibitions.

Mrs Luck said it was remarkable that this was finally happening.

She said she believed the new gallery would bring Rockhampton to the forefront of cultural tourism as the collection was, she considered, the best on the Australian seaboard.

"It needs to be on the show board for everyone to see,” she said.

Mr Byrne said it had been a long held vision for him personally to do something about displaying the full collection belonging to the the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

”What we see is a down payment in many respects of $2 million to enable the collection to be relocated much closer to the Riverbank and much closer to what I think will be a very, very fantastic revitalised CBD,” he said.

"It is one of the most fantastic and comprehensive collections in regional Australia.

"It will become a draw card for arts tourism.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  art bill byrne margaret strelow merilyn luck rockhampton art gallery state budget 2017

A whisky-lover's blurprint to Brisbane's best bars

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

Watch these guys while you enjoy the magical sunset of an evening.

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Identity of CQ reef wreck revealed as historic convict ship

Identity of CQ reef wreck revealed as historic convict ship

THE remains of a British ship that transported hundreds of convicts to Tasmania in the 1850s is likely to be one of seven wrecks off central Queensland's coast.

1 in intensive care, 9 charged in Yeppoon overdose shock

Taranganba house where a number of people overdosed on drugs.

Yeppoon CIB reveal details of Daffcroft St alleged teen overdoses

New shop opens at Stockland Rockhampton

Laser Clinics Australia's Melinda Olive and Maddison Dargel.

Owner of popular new store talks about what's planned

Byrne explains no Rookwood funds after LNP attack

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Michelle Landry MP and Deputy PM Barnaby Joyce in Capricornia last week.

Rookwood water demand information not public

Local Partners

Yeppoon Rotary appoints new president

Heath Henwood is a long-time local, and has a passion for working with people to assist them to fulfil their potential and reach their dreams.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

Budget Breakdown: $788 million for Rocky, Yeppoon projects

Rockhkampton Mayor Margaret Strelow inspects some of the art works in storage at the art gallery because there is not enough gallery space to display them all.

Preview of what's in the State Budget for CQ

Muppets on crack comedy on stage in Rocky this weekend

Lorriane Hanson with puppest Nicky, Trekkie Monster and Lucy the Slut and human actors Joshua Bloomfield and Emu Park's Travis Hock who will be featured in the production Avenue Q at the Pilbeam Theatre on June 17 and 18.

Porn, alcohol, sex, drugs all featured in show for adults

Creepy ride sure to freak everyone out at the Rocky Show

Trent Woodall has brough his ghost train "Spook" to the Rockhampton Show.

Australia's biggest ghost train set to scare Rocky's socks off

First act announced for Yeppoon Village Festival

The CQ University Village Festival have announced Sara Storer as the first act.

Beloved singer-songwriter to headline this year's event

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Within 18 months of the change, Ten had gone from being the most profitable TV network in the country to losing millions of dollars

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Second Village Festival headline act announced

Folk/country band Wilson Pickers will headline the Yeppoon Village Festival

THEY'VE played Splendour in the Grass, Bluesfest and Gympie Muster

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Fantastic Home The Complete Package

6 Moss Court, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $425,000

Offering you a fantastic property, renovated, spacious and perfectly positioned on a 1,068m2 block in a peaceful cul-de-sac in the heart of Frenchville. Giving you...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Impeccable Hillside Estate Residence

8 Oakland Court, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $615,000

This quality master-built residence offers style, functionality and the ultimate in luxury living. Enjoy year round entertaining with dual outdoor entertaining...

Acreage Living With 19 X 9m Of Shed Space!and#8194;and#8194;

68-74 Auton and Johnsons Road, The Caves 4702

House 3 2 8 Auction

Fancy the idea of oodles of space, a huge shed and a very decent sized home? Then this is the one for you. Situated in The Caves just 25km from the heart of the...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $629,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

You Won&#39;t Believe Your Eyes!

212 Kerrigan Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 4 $279,000

Attention families! Here is an excellent double storey home in Frenchville at a fantastic price! This property has a convenient central position with everything...

Attention All Potential Renovators

25 Lauga Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $179,000

Located on a 1156m2 ( acre plus) is this to be sold low set 3 bedroom home with generous size living areas and in need of a face lift. Features include: -Access to...

ENORMOUS, SOLID FAMILY HOME

32 Emmerson Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 5 2 4 Auction

This majestic 2 storey residence situated on approx. 2 acres at Glenlee will impress you with its sheer size and endless features. Located just a short drive from...

Deceased Estate Frenchville

490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $435,000

Located at 490 Eichelberger Street, Frenchville is this large built brick home that needs to be sold to wind up an estate. The home has original bathrooms and...

Huge Family Home with a Massive Shed on 2.67 ha

50 Oxley Drive, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 4 $719,000

This beautiful lowset brick home sits right back off the end of a No Through Road' in a very quiet and private setting on 2.67ha (6.59ac) off Dawson Road, Glenlee.

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!