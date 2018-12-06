Art syncs with business in exhibition for lifestyle brand

ABSTRACT CONTRAST: Susie Wall and Ian Macfarlane of HB&Co, with a commissioned piece by Maree Purnell.

PROMOTING local artists and initiatives is important to HB&Co in Rockhampton and that ethos is about to ramp up with the inclusion of an exhibition by Capricorn Coast Artist Maree Purnell.

HB&Co spokeswoman Kathleen Kahl said the exhibition Hybrid was another way for the group to highlight Central Queensland talents.

"Maree is a talented and well-trained artist with a Bachelor of Art, Latrobe University, VIC; Graduate Diploma of Education (Visual Art), University of Western Sydney, NSW; Master of Arts and Queensland Institute of Technology),” Ms Kahl said.

"Maree has also participated in numerous solo and group exhibitions in several states and Canada and resides in our own back yard of Central Queensland.

"We have previously sold some of Maree's artwork and are thrilled to showcase her work in a one evening exhibition so the community can come along and meet the artists in person.”

During 2018, the International Year of the Reef, Maree spent time on the reef diving, observing, drawing and talking with scientists working at the Heron Island Marine Station.

Ms Kahl said the collection on exhibit was the result of this research trip.

"The works in Hybrid represent a contrast of surface and texture,” she said.

"They connect the viewer to the state of subtle transformation evident in the evolution of the reef.”

"The sensitivity of the Marine Park necessitated production of initial studies in water-based media that were later reworked in oil paint,” Ms Kahl said.

"A sustained practice of drawing followed by a process of layering underpins each of the paintings so that images are suggested rather than delineated: forms emerge.

"The result is a series of abstract works that refer to disturbance and evolution- the space that exists between the beauty of the reef: the illusion of abundance-and its actual fragility- that give the works in Hybrid their essence.”

- Trish Bowman