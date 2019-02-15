Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Devastation as fire sweeps through the paddocks and structures surrounding Tabulam .
Devastation as fire sweeps through the paddocks and structures surrounding Tabulam . Marc Stapelberg
News

HEARTBREAK: 'We flogged our guts out' trying to save home

by Susanna Freymark
14th Feb 2019 11:00 PM | Updated: 15th Feb 2019 6:11 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARTHUR Sorrenti spent a year building his house on Chauvel Rd in Tabulam.

In a few brief minutes everything was gone, burnt to the ground by the fire that swept the region on Tuesday.

At 10am Arthur's son and mates were working on the Tabulam Bridge when they spotted flames in the distance near Arthur's property. Daniel Sorrenti, Jack Long, Mitchell Cole and Brett Burridge called the fire brigade, who already knew about the fire, and then jumped into a 4WD and headed to Plains Station Rd to help.

"We flogged our guts out," Mr Long said about battling the fire.

They used branches, buckets of water, whatever they could get their hands on to fight the flames.

They couldn't save Arthur's house though. He lost everything.

"All the personal stuff is gone," he said.

The former fire captain had no home insurance.

"I'll have to build again," he said.

They stayed until 6.30pm and managed to save a neighbour's home.

Six homes were destroyed in Tuesday's fire. On Wednesday more homes along Pretty Gully Rd were lost.

More Stories

chauvel road editors picks house lost northern rivers fire tabulam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Mismanagement and bureaucracy' made bushfires worse: LNP

    premium_icon 'Mismanagement and bureaucracy' made bushfires worse: LNP

    Politics State Govt attacked for blocking parliamentary inquiry into issues contributing to last year's devastating bushfires.

    Shock new accusations made against Robert Schwarten

    premium_icon Shock new accusations made against Robert Schwarten

    News Schwarten rejects allegations made under parliamentary privilege

    Guilty of causing $480k damages to former Win TV building

    premium_icon Guilty of causing $480k damages to former Win TV building

    Crime Revealed: what other crimes the then 18-year-old got up to that year

    Firies say vegetation laws contributed to natural disaster

    premium_icon Firies say vegetation laws contributed to natural disaster

    Politics State accused of not meeting fire prevention obligations