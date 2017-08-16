31°
News

Articles show Yeppoon pines were meant to be part of memorial

Michelle Gately
| 16th Aug 2017 6:00 AM
The new Lagoon Access Road will provide motorists - including Council staff - with access to the southern end of the Foreshore and Council Chambers, and allow uninterrupted passage along Appleton Drive in both directions.
The new Lagoon Access Road will provide motorists - including Council staff - with access to the southern end of the Foreshore and Council Chambers, and allow uninterrupted passage along Appleton Drive in both directions.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council have confirmed mature hoop pines lopped from Anzac Parade will be replaced.

Their reassurance comes as residents continue to voice their outrage online at the removal of several trees on the esplanade outside the old hospital site.

The trees were planted as part of a First World War memorial which saw an avenue of pines planted along Anzac Pde, Normanby St and James St to recognise fallen soldiers.

In 1984, the memorial was replenished and extended to include soldiers in the Second World War, Korean War and Vietnam War.

According to the map attached to the State Government Yeppoon War Memorial listing, the protected monuments end at Appleton Dr and do not continue along the southern end of Anzac Pde.

 

A map showing the areas where heritage listed war memorial hoop pines were planted in Yeppoon.
A map showing the areas where heritage listed war memorial hoop pines were planted in Yeppoon. Morning Bulletin

However, this is inconsistent with the description on the same listing (which doesn't state any exclusions to Anzac Pde) and historical news articles.

Information provided to The Morning Bulletin by Councillor Glenda Mather from the Yeppoon Historical Society indicate the intention of the community at the time was to have the memorial run all the way along the street.

A Morning Bulletin article dated March 4, 1929 refers to the "beautification of the road from the Strand Hotel to Ross Creek".

While an article on April 15 that year indicated the road that would give access to the hospital was in fact primarily "to serve as a memorial to the gallant Diggers, and one of the conditions attached to the scheme, was that this fact should be plainly stressed".

An aerial view of the trees that were removed on Anzac Pde (right of the red line).
An aerial view of the trees that were removed on Anzac Pde (right of the red line). Contributed

In January, 1931 The Bulletin reported Yeppoon's clerk had "pegged off a further portion of the Anzac Parade, at Yeppoon, for additional tree planting, namely, from Queen Street to the hospital".

In 1934, an article made reference to a stone retaining wall required from "the Bluff to Ross Creek: before grasses, shade trees and shrubs could be planted.

At the unveiling of the Cenotaph in April 1952, The Bulletin reported the Yeppoon Returned Services League had suggested council construct a memorial drive "along the seafront between Normanby Street and Ross Creek".

A Livingstone Shire Council spokesperson said as per the development requirements, every tree removed would be replaced.

"There will also be additional plantings - over and above the mandatory requirements - throughout the Lagoon Precinct, Appleton Park and Lagoon Access Road," they said.

The Morning Bulletin asked the Department of Environment and Heritage Protection to confirm whether the trees were protected, but did not receive a response before deadline.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anzac anzac memorial livingstone shire council social media

CQ's plan to take the world by air, rail, road and sea

CQ's plan to take the world by air, rail, road and sea

High-powered delegates fly to Asia armed with exciting infrastructure plan to supercharge our export potential.

REVEALED: How Rocky hospital will cut 10,000 patient trips for treatment

Graphic a part of Rockhampton Base hospital's 2030 vision.

An ambitious plan has been announced to increase specialist care

Rocky's new all-female firm fulfils legally bold dream

NEW FIRM ON THE BLOCK: Paula Phelan (centre) has fulfiled her dream of opening a specialist family law practice and is joined at Phelan Family Law by solicitors Lauren Gabriel and Debbie Hunt.

"It's not deliberately all-female but it's where our strengths lie”

CQ leaders embark on Singapore trade mission to sell our region

SINGAPORE BOUND: L-R Grant Cassidy, Michelle Landry, Bronwyn Fenech and Mary Carroll will be heading to Singapore as part of a local trade delegation.

UNIFIED group keen to cash in on major projects for our region

Local Partners

Capricornia MP Landry attacks State government's 'Buy Queensland' plan

Says move to back out of Free Trade Agreements fundamentally flawed.

Get Set for Summer

Win One of Ten Prize Packs
Learn More

Be sure to catch Queensland Chief Entrepreneur's CQ visit

Queensland Chief Entrepreneur Mark Sowerby

Making good on a promise to return before his tenure runs out.

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

ARIA award winning band The Whitlams coming to CQ

HIGH NOTE: The Whitlams will perform at Village Festival this weekend in Yeppoon.

Chart-topping band can't wait for a weekend in the sun

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Ocean’s 11 director Steven Soderbergh steals hearts again with an all-star cast in Logan Lucky.

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

Dr Glen Richards gives the guys a serve.

THE investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve again tonight.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Ryan Reynolds ‘devastated’ by stuntwoman’s death

Ryan Reynolds in a scene from the movie Deadpool.

A FEMALE stunt driver working on the set of Deadpool 2 has died.

Fifi Box: 'I was sexually assaulted by male celebrity'

"You could argue I’ve been sexually assaulted."

Survivor evictee leaves nothing behind

Mark Wales is the latest to exit Australian Survivor.

Former Australian Army special operations soldier out of Survivor.

Golden Opportunity - Triplex - Strata Titled Returning $620p/w

1, 2 and 3/304 Mills Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Unit 6 3 3 $435,000

Situated in the heart of Frenchville is where you will find your next investment property, ripe and ready to add to your portfolio. With all three units currently...

Brand New Brick Home

18 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $319,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Brand New Brick Home

14 Gough Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 1 $329,000

This Perfect lowset home has been tastefully designed with a beautiful finish, giving you all the extras throughout. From the high ceilings, expansive living...

Neat and Tidy, Affordable all on 1012m2

106 Park Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This 3 bedroom Park Avenue home is neat and tidy and located on 1012 m2 / acre allotment. So there is plenty of room for the shed and kids to play. The home has...

Cheap Renovators Delight

2 Edgar Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $154,000

Giving you a property that is affordable and waiting for you to renovate. With a little bit of an imagination and elbow grease, this could be your new home. It's...

Endless Opportunities in Frenchville!

162 Stewart Street, Frenchville 4701

House 4 1 1 $198,000

Situated on a 622 m fenced allotment off of Dean Street Frenchville is where you'll find this spacious and character filled family home. If you are after location...

Your Dream Home in Edenbrook Estate&#39;

13 Edenbrook Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $519,000

This beautiful new build 4 bedroom home at 13 Edenbrook Drive Edenbrook Estate is really booming with new homes and a new lifestyle of living. This stunning new...

Huge Family Home plus 3 Bay Shed on 2000m2

31 Riverside Drive, Parkhurst 4702

House 4 2 2 $619,000

Finding a large family home on 1/2 an acre with a 3 bay shed close to town/ schools and shops is not easy to find. Built in 2014 and 266m2 under roof this...

Picture Perfect!

10 Greer Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

If you are wanting a unique home with character and charm then save yourself the hassle of renovating and purchase this wonderful home newly built in 1995. A warm...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $420,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly