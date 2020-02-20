Artist creates new mural at primary school

There will be no more ‘meeting at the dinosaurs’ for students of the Mt Archer State School in North Rockhampton.

The old dinosaur mural under the school’s covered play area, which dated back 20 years, has been replaced by a bright, new and more inclusive artwork.

Abigail Poyser is one of the students featured on Mt Archer School's new mural

It was commissioned by the school and painted by Nellie Lovegrove, whose creative work also appears under the Fitzroy Bridge in the Rockhampton CBD.

The school’s 2020 leaders said the students “crowded around, watching” as the mural painting took place, and were thrilled to see many of their faces come to life as part of the artwork.

In addition to many of their peers’ faces, the students can pick out symbols which ­represent the school’s various activities, curricula and values.

“This is our mascot, Erimus the Eagle,” said Yr 6 student Abigail Poyser, pointing to an image in the mural.

“Erimus reminds us to live up to a high standard.”