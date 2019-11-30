Artist makes treasure from trash with ibis statue

BIN CHICKEN: Artist Fiona Black with her eight-month project, the ibis sculpture, which was unveiled at the tip.

BIN CHICKEN: Artist Fiona Black with her eight-month project, the ibis sculpture, which was unveiled at the tip.

BIN chicken, feathered rat or tip turkey – the Australian Ibis often gets a bad rap, but at the Rockhampton Waste Management Facility the bird is officially an icon.

A statue of the “most divisive cultural icon” was unveiled on Friday, built by one of its favourite menu items – waste.

While the metal with which the waist-height bird is built isn’t usually an ibis target, it was exactly what Rockhampton boilermaker and artist Fiona Black was looking for.

“I started off by looking at hundreds of photos of ibis,” Fiona said.

“I donned my high-vis and went down to the scrap metal programs.”

She walked across the tip to gather small pieces of metal by hand and marked the larger bits for a machine to collect.

“I really enjoyed the whole process and watching it come together – it’s so good,” she said.

The process of building the bird took eight months – the most difficult part was the head, which is made from nuts and bolts.

She mapped the design out on concrete and slowly began to build the statue.

The ibis is the largest item she’s ever created and the most artistic.

She usually focuses on making plant pots and garden ornaments but the ibis construction could be the start of a more creative future.

Rockhampton Region Councillor Neil Fisher said the newly unveiled statue was an example of the council’s recycling ethos.

“We really need to get the message out there that we are moving into a circular economy,” Cr Fisher said.

“This just shows you one of the opportunities.

“We are looking to use and reuse in Central Queensland.”

Scrap metals can be dumped at the Rockhampton waste facility at no cost.

“Perceptions of both the bin chicken and the waste and recycling industry have been a bit rubbish in the past, however I believe both are changing,” he said.

“Just as the resilient ibis adapted to change alongside humans in a changing environment, the waste and recycling industry is adapting to better meet the waste management challenges of modern living.”

The statue could do more than just encourage recycling, Cr Fisher said.

He said creating more ibis statues could create another tourist drawcard for Central Queensland.

“We have all of our bulls and people come here to tour the bulls so maybe people will come here for art project,” he said.

The statue sits at the entrance to the gatehouse on the way to the waste transfer station.