Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Artist terrorizes family with 'spear'

Annie Perets
by
20th Dec 2018 5:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A LOCAL artist has fronted court for attacking a car occupied by a family he did not know with a large stick he pretended was a spear.  

Joel Samuel Barney was wearing nothing but shorts when he ran out onto the Esplanade late on November 22 and began to hit a random vehicle with a 2.5m long stick.   

Police later found the 27-year-old with the stick over his shoulder as if it was a barbarian weapon, a court has heard. 

He told officers he had been fishing and claimed they were picking on him because he was "black".   

On Thursday, Barney pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court to going armed to cause fear and wilful damage.   

He was ordered to serve 12 months of probation, complete 40 hours of community service and pay $500 towards fixing the car. 

fccourt fccrime fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    High speed crash driver says he fell asleep at wheel

    premium_icon High speed crash driver says he fell asleep at wheel

    News Defendant denies witness account he had been drinking at the time of the crash and had been at the pub to get more alcohol

    Ex-firie cleans up in supermarket sweep

    premium_icon Ex-firie cleans up in supermarket sweep

    News "The coffee sachets were a bit of a treat for the two of us"

    Jury returns some not guilty verdicts in Dr Arumugam trial

    premium_icon Jury returns some not guilty verdicts in Dr Arumugam trial

    Crime Jury returns some verdicts on sexual and common assault charges

    You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    premium_icon You won't believe what police found in grog smuggler's car

    Crime Police stopped the female driver on her way to a Woorabinda funeral

    Local Partners