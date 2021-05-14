Menu
Yeppoon artist Julie Barratt attended the Arteles International Artist Residency in Finland last year to work with 13 other international artists, before being locked down for an additional two months as a result of COVID-19. She will share her stories of Finland at the next Armchair Travel session on May 22, at Yeppoon Town Hall. Picture: Contributed
News

Artist to share her story of lockdown in foreign country

Aden Stokes
14th May 2021 12:00 AM
A Yeppoon visual artist found herself trapped in a foreign country for a number of months as the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into lockdown.

Julie Barratt was invited to attend the Arteles International Artist Residency in Finland to work with 13 other international artists and hone her craft in early 2020.

A trip that was only meant to last four weeks, Ms Barratt was unable to return to Australia for another two months.

She will share some of her stories about her time at the residency, as well as what it was like living through lockdown at the upcoming Armchair Travel event next weekend.

“I experienced some of the highest highs and lowest lows as it was at the beginning of the worldwide pandemic,” she said.

Yeppoon artist Julie Barratt attended the Arteles International Artist Residency in Finland last year to work with 13 other international artists, before being locked down for an additional two months as a result of COVID-19. Picture: Contributed
“I couldn’t travel outside of the residency area as we were in lockdown for the duration of my stay, but I’m looking forward to sharing my unusual COVID-19 travel story with the community.

“I enjoy travel because it allows you to get out of your comfort zone and go on adventures and return with exciting stories about your experiences.”

Ms Barratt’s practise involves printmaking, photography, artist books, bookbinding, and installation.

Julie Barratt will share her stories of Finland at the next Armchair Travel session on May 22, at Yeppoon Town Hall. Picture: Contributed
Armchair Travel: Finland will be held on Saturday, May 22, from 10am to 11am at Yeppoon Town Hall on Normanby Street.

To register for the free event, go to https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/armchair-travel-finland-tickets-154164374795?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

armchair travel covid-19 livingstone shire council what's on rockhampton yeppoon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

