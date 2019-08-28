Artist transforms trash into sculptural treasure

Livingstone Shire Council Placemaking program manager and urban strategist Russell Claus, builder and artist Steve Ross and Cr Pat Eastwood with the council's latest art installation located outside the Yeppoon Landfill.

Livingstone Shire Council Placemaking program manager and urban strategist Russell Claus, builder and artist Steve Ross and Cr Pat Eastwood with the council's latest art installation located outside the Yeppoon Landfill.

DISCARDED metals foraged from a range of sources including old cars, tools, machinery and even golf clubs have been used to create Livingstone Shire Council's latest Placemaking installation near the entrance to the Yeppoon Landfill.

Modelled on a carnivorous Australian dinosaur known as the Austalovenator, meaning "southern hunter”, the new and fascinating sculpture by builder and artist Steve Ross has already gained plenty of attention from visitors stopping by to get a closer look.

Mr Ross said construction of the 600kg dinosaur took more than 100 hours to complete.

"I started getting into building smaller items like paper weights, hot rod cars, trophies, tractors, a kangaroo and deer as garden sculptures and even a life-size Terminator since last year, and the interest from people grew quickly,” he said. said.

"As a third-generation builder by trade, I've always enjoyed building things and this sculpture is my biggest one yet.

"I'm really happy and honoured to have built something special and iconic for the community to enjoy, and I look forward to the possibility of doing more, with a focus on possible marine animals in the near future.

"My grandfather was also commissioned by Livingstone Shire Council to build the rotunda in Beaman Park, so it's exciting to add to his legacy and build something of my own that's out there for the public to enjoy.”

Deputy Mayor Nigel Hutton said the sculpture had been positioned near the entrance to the landfill site to demonstrate the council's support for recycling.

Some components of the sculpture were even procured from the landfill.

"Crafting a dinosaur out of relics of the past is one creative way of demonstrating the positive impact of reusing discarded materials,” Cr Hutton said.

"This is another fantastic example of not only showcasing our region's wide array of artistic talent, but also enhancing the beauty and charm of our area.”

Libraries, arts and culture councillor Pat Eastwood said there were more Placemaking projects under way throughout the Shire, including the installation of artistic bike racks in Emu Park, repainting of the Yeppoon foreshore patterned boardwalk and an interpretative literary installation at the Yeppoon library.