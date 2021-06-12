Artists call out ‘double standards’ after NightQuarter raid

MP Jarrod Bleijie, Night Quarter operators Ian Van der Woude and Michelle Christoe and artist Patch Brown were angered by the state government's decision to shut down the venue's live music.

Artists due to perform at NightQuarter this weekend have called out the "double standards" between Covid-19 restrictions on sport matches and live music events in Queensland.

It comes after the Birtinya venue was raided by Queensland Health officials, who were accompanied by police, on Friday night.

The state government ordered the immediate closure of NightQuarter's live music main stage area, alleging "multiple breaches" of Covid-19 rules.

NightQuarter owners Ian Van der Woude and Michelle Christoe said they were shocked to find out health officers and police were raiding the venue about 8.30pm, after having had a meeting with Queensland Health earlier that day.

Mr Van der Woude said they were now forced to cancel the weekend's gigs, including sets from high profile artists such as Daryl Braithwaite and indie band San Cisco.

He said popular Freemantle band San Cisco had postponed shows at NightQuarter twice already due to Covid-19.

Braithwaite was due to perform alongside Russell Morris, Jack Jones and Rai Thistlethwayte as The Fabulous Carpettos on Sunday night.

Singer Patch Brown, who regularly performs at Night Quarter, was due to play on Saturday night but was told his gig was cancelled with less than 24 hours to go.

Brown questioned the state government's "double standards" between Covid-safe restrictions on sporting events and arts and live music industry.

Artist Patch Brown was scheduled to perform at NightQuarter this weekend until the shock Covid-19 raid led to the cancellation of the venue's live music events.

"We can have NRL footy games two nights ago with multiple thousands of people, I've just come from Yandina market, thousands of people arm to arm, nose to nose, hustling and bustling, but when it comes to the livelihood of hundreds and hundreds of businesses, one decision can be made and knock us all on arses," he said.

"I'm just one guy but the effect that it has on me, my family, the trickle down effect it has from me alone … then you've got the production crew, the sound guys, the lighting crew behind the scenes.

"It's hundreds of people affected, it's a domino effect.

"It's ridiculous, and of course there's a double standard, in the hospitality and music industry we've had to jump through red tape forever but now with Covid regulations, everyone does what they can to follow the rules.

"And those rules change daily, weekly, the change every time I go into a venue, one day they can play pool, the next day they can't, one day they can dance, the next day they can't.

"It's hard to keep up.

He said NightQuarter had been a "God send" to the Sunshine Coast and attracted artists from across the country.

"This is the best thing that has happened for this area and for live music," he said.

"For this to happen it's a huge blow.

"It's not just the businesses and the money and the revenue and all that.

"We've had a horrible year, as everybody has and this is the one thing that's kind of given us this shining light, there's a semblance of normality.

"To lose that, it's devastating."

Mr Van der Woude said he and Ms Christoe had met with Queensland Health officials on Friday but were not made aware there would be a raid that night.

"We had a meeting with Queensland Health at midday yesterday, we discussed some of the issues which arose out of the Spacey Jane concert last weekend.

"We had a few of the patrons move some of these chairs around and they were dancing to the music, that caused (Queensland Health) some concern.

"They obtained CCTV footage which did show some of the young kids moving some of the seats around, and yes they were dancing."

He said the security and Covid-safe officers tried to ensure the guests stayed seated and said even the band had stopped to remind people not to dance.

"We understand that's an issue but rather than giving us the opportunity to be able to further refine our plan or put further measures in place, they have taken a very strong armed approach here and have just shut us down, without an right of reply," he said.

"It's a very harsh measure, a very unfair measure."

He said the venue provided a "robust response" to managing Covid-safe restrictions and these types of incidents.

Social distance fairy Jacinta Joy spreads cheer at NightQuarter.

"At all times we managed this venue in accordance with our Covid-safe plan, we believe we've gone above and beyond the requirements in the health directives for live music venues," he said.

"It's very hard to get 100 per cent of people doing the right thing 100 per cent of the time."

He said the venue had Covid-safe signage, messages on the big screen during events reminding patrons to stay seated, Covid-safe officers in vests and security guards.

"What we're concerned about and what's blatantly clear here is that there are two different standards, one applying to live music events and a completely different standard applying to major sporting events and government owned venues.

"What we're looking for is to have consistency in rules for any event, whether it's sport or whether it's music and particularly in our industry for artists and musicians it's absolutely vital that this issue gets resolved."

Opposition frontbencher and Sunshine Coast MP Jarrod Bleijie said Mr Van der Woude and Ms Christoe were being "deliberately targeted" by Queensland Health for standing up for the live music industry.

"They have continually pointed out the Palaszczuk Government's hypocrisy over Covid-19 rules and now they are reaping the revenge - it's disgusting," he said.

"The government has closed down a small business overnight and now the livelihoods of musicians and crew are in jeopardy and the local economy is going to suffer."

Chief health officer Jeanette Young said Queensland Health had worked "closely" with the NightQuarter operators for several months to help them continue operating in accordance with public health directions.

"However, there have been repeated breaches of these directions and several complaints by members of the community in relation to occupant density and physical distancing requirements during events," she said.

"To ensure the safety of their patrons and the broader community, there was no choice but to issue a Public Health Order requiring the main stage area to close."

She said the closure was effective until the end of the declared public health emergency or when additional controls, approved by Queensland Health, have been implemented to reduce the public health risk.