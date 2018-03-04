Artists from all mediums come together for exhibition

Artworks titled "Beginnings, Renewal and Potential" by Nora Hanasy worth $490 to be featured in the exhibition 'Origins' at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre opening Friday night.

ROCKHAMPTON Arts groups will put their talents on show at Walter Reid Cultural Centre Gallery this month.

The exhibition 'Origins' will be officially opened by Cherie Weatherall, on Friday at 6.30pm at Gallery Six in the Walter Reid Centre.

This is the annual joint exhibition of diverse works by members of Rockhampton Art groups active at Walter Reid Centre. There will be paintings, sculptures, prints, textiles and pottery addressing the theme of 'Origins' and all artworks are for sale.

Everyone is welcome to mingle with artists at the opening of the exhibition or visit the gallery during opening hours of 10am - 3pm from March 9 -18 . Entry is free.

Raffle tickets will be available for a multidraw raffle. Proceeds will benefit a local charity, Rockhampton Horse Riding for the Disabled.

"It is a great opportunity for the public to visit the Walter Reid Centre, have a chat with artists manning the exhibition, and see the work by members of Royal Queensland Arts Society, Contemporary Painters, Embroyderers, Potters, Print Makers, Patchworkers and the Artsmob”, Rosslyn McKendry, organizer of the exhibition, said.

The Walter Reid Cultural Centre is a beautiful historical building, owned and operated by Rockhampton Regional Council. It provides a wonderful framework for anyone interested in creative pursuits to be part of or visit local art groups. The building houses many studios and is located on the corner of Derby and East Streets, Rockhampton.